PDP knocks Tinubu's policies for sending Nigerians to bed hungry

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP says Tinubu's policies have already resulted in unbearable high cost of living.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]


The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Monday.

Ologunagba questioned the sensitivity of the government toward the wellbeing of Nigerians, especially on the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira.

He said that the policies had resulted in unbearable high cost of living, crippled the national productivity, crashed millions of businesses and sparked massive job loss with attendant escalated poverty, hunger, insecurity and hopelessness in the country.

"The situation has snowballed into a dangerous loss of investors' confidence with international companies exiting our nation and leaving millions of Nigerians stranded in the labour market.

"This has a crippling effect on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) which are the real drivers of our national economy," Ologunagba said.

He said that in the last two months, over 150 million Nigerians could no longer afford daily meals with families going to bed on empty stomach.

He faulted the government's palliatives on fuel subsidy removal, especially the distribution of an average of 1,200 bags of rice to Nigerians in each state of the country, saying it was inadequate.







