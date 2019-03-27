The party, according to Vanguard, warned all those planning to rig the election to forget about the idea.

PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also alleged that thugs have been brought in from other states to cause confusion during the election.

Ologbondiyan said the party will resist any attempt to repeat what happened in Kano on Thursday.

He said “The PDP wants APC and its thugs to bear in mind that there is no way they can be allowed to repeat the evil they committed in Kano in Adamawa state.

“Our field agents, who have been at alert, have full knowledge of the planned movements of the APC thugs and our members and supporters are ready to resist them and use all means, necessary and legitimate, to defend our votes, even in this supplementary election.

“Our party has also been made aware of how the APC has cloned Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, which they plan to use to manipulate the process for their candidate.

“The PDP however restates that by law, our candidate, Ahmed Fintiri, has since March 9, 2019, won the Adamawa state governorship election, having scored the highest number of valid votes and secured the statutory 25% in two-third of the state. This validates the known fact that Adamawa state is home to the PDP and this supplementary election, though unnecessary, will reinforce our victory.

“The PDP also charges INEC officials to note and respect the will of the people of Adamawa state and resist all inducements by the APC to manipulate the process, as such is capable of pitching the people against the commission.”

According to SaharaReporters, the PDP chairman in Adamawa also alleged that the state government openly boasted that Governors Nasir El-Rufai and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kaduna and Kano respectively, promised to send thugs to help the All Progressives Congress (APC) win.