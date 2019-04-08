Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

We red with dismay the statement by the opposition PDP against the APC and two senior serving cabinet members- Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

While the APC has no intention to join issues with the PDP over its fictional and concocted allegations against the party and its leaders.

We are however, well aware of the PDPs intent to hoodwink and deceive the public, and most importantly, intimidate and blackmail our eminent Supreme Court Justices,he said.

According to Issa-Onilu, the plan of the PDP is to intimidate the Supreme Court Justices into doing its bidding.

This, he said, is especially in respect of the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers APC candidates from the last election, before the apex court.

He stressed that for the purpose of clarity, the Supreme Court has not made any pronouncement on the purported exclusion of APC candidates from the just concluded Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Rivers.

He added that the cheap attempt by the PDP to ambush the Supreme Court with its cock and bull conspiracies should therefore, be seen for what it is hogwash.

He added that the PDP as a party, has however, refused to come to terms with the fact that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration is a stickler to the rule of law.

As always, we shall allow the law take its course in respect of the purported exclusion of our candidates in the elections in Rivers.

We advise the PDP to do the same, rather than overheat the polity with their illogical and false claims,the APC spokesman said.