news

Results of the PDP primaries to produce candidates that will contest Kaduna House of Assembly seats have been released in the southern senatorial district.

According to the details of the exercise, former Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr Ali Kalat, is to contest the Jema’a State Constituency after defeating four other contestants.

The Returning Officer, Mr Tsahiru Bako, who declared the results in Kafanchan on Friday, said that Kalat polled 82 votes to ease pass Mr Jonathan Kwalbe, the closet contender, who got 27 votes.

In Kaura, the Returning Officer, Lawal Kasim, declared Dr. Yusuf Mugu winner with 76 votes.

Mugu defeated four others that included the former chairman of the local government, Mr Kumai Badu.

Similarly, in Sanga Local Government, Mrs. Comfort Amwe was declared winner after she polled 57 votes.

According to the Returning Officer, Alhaji Ahmad Tijani, Amwe defeated three others to pick the ticket.

In Kachia, Mr Tanimu Gidanmana emerged winner with a total of 59 votes after he beat five other contestants including the current Deputy Speaker, Mr John Kwaturu, who secured five votes.