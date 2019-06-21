The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inflated its nomination form for governorship elections from N5 million just months ago to N20 million.

The decision to increase the price of the form was reached during the party's 86th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The PDP's spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the hike will help the party afford conducting free and fair primary elections.

"The cost of production of forms, organising free and fair elections have also increased," he said.

Last year, the PDP set the governorship nomination form at N5 million for its primary elections ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The new price will affect the upcoming November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states. Despite the hike the party disclosed that the expression of interest form will remain N1 million, same as last year.

The sale of forms, ahead of the elections, will commence on June 24 and end on July 24.