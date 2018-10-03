PDP hijacks Enugu APC through Jim Nwobodo, Baywood Ibe

news

It is now an open secret that Prince Lawrence Eze of PDP will be imposed as the nominee for the APC candidate for the Enugu East Senatorial District. This odd sounding plan has been masterminded by Chief Jim Nwobodo and Chief Baywood Ibe (The self-titled APC emperor of Enugu State).

Following years of misrule and corruption PDP was finally booted out of power. They have been desperate to regain power ever since and will stoop to any low to achieve that goal. In an attempt to undermine the good work of the party, they resort to underhanded tactics of fraud and trickery.

In that vein they have employed a network of moles and double agents within the APC. This allows them to disrupt the smooth operation of party function and sows discontent and confusion.

In this particular instance PDP is attempting to put one of their men in a position to block any credible challenge to the Enugu East Senatorial district seat. Prince Lawrence Eze is a lifelong PDP member.

Lawrence Eze actually contested in the PDP primary election on the 2nd of October. He failed however and he is now being primed to hijack the APC candidacy for the same seat.

Reports indicate that this effort is being led by Jim Nwobodo. The former Governor of Old Anambra State and member of the PDP board of trustees. Although is an APC elder in Enugu at the moment his commitment to the party has long been questioned.

He is part of the people for whom Enugu politicians coined the phrase “agada agada”. Walking “agada agada” means that you are APC during the day and PDP at night or APC in Abuja and PDP in Enugu.

He maintains close ties to powerful members of PDP, including the Governor of Enugu State. Insider reports indicate he is being directed by the national secretariat of PDP to do all he can to stop the party from gaining any seats in the national assembly. In fact, 90% of the candidates approved and endorsed by the duo of Chief Jim Nwobodo and Chief Baywood Ibe (Emperor) are all PDP decampees.

Some were in PDP just a few weeks ago and some, just like Prince Lawrence Eze, are still actively in PDP today. Their plan is to frustrate the agenda of President and Buhari and usher in a time of political upheaval. The plan constitutes the use of a proxy candidate to stand in until such a time that Prince Eze can step in.

The stooge for their dishonorable plan is one Mrs. Ann Uchenna Ezemba. She is a known domestic staff (more commonly known as house girl) of Prince Eze and is a virtual unknown within the party.

She has never been a party member and has no real support. She has clearly been forced down the throat of the party members.

Prince Lawrence Eze has clearly used this woman as a stand-in in the event he fails to gain the nomination for PDP.

He plans to use this great party as a launch pad for his own aims and has made a mockery of this important process by placing an embarrassment of a candidate as a stooge.

She will no doubt step down when she is declared winner at which time Prince Lawrence Eze will take her place. Then the deception will be complete. Even now Prince Lawrence is still PDP to the core and will likely decamp again if elected or constitute an opposition within the party as some senators have been doing. This fraudulent scheme has been planned, funded and executed by Chief Jim Nwobodo and Chief Baywood Ibe (Emperor).

Such a mockery of the democratic process must not be allowed to happen. PDP must not be allowed to dictate the procedures within the party.

It undermines the very thing APC was created to fight, corruption. We are allowing the slimy tentacles of PDP’s corruption infiltrate this great party and we are allowing them to sow confusion and animosity. Something must be done to stop this. Sooner rather than later.

APC is facing fights on several fronts, most of which comes from the National Assembly. If PDP is allowed to tamper with the Senatorial candidate process it will further erode the power of the party in the Senate.

This will only add to more opposition to the great agenda of President Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshimole.

By concerned Nkanuland APC members.