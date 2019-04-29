NAN reports that the crisis broke out last week, with the State Chairman, Damishi Sango, and his Deputy, Amos Gombi, suspended from office over alleged misappropriation of campaign funds.

The two officials were also accused of misusing funds raised to assist people displaced by violence in the state.

Other allegations included open disregard for other executive council members and elders of the party.

Sixteen members of the state executive council, who took the action, appointed Mr Chris Hassan, Vice Chairman of the party in the northern senatorial district, as acting chairman.

NAN sources indicated that the national mediating committee is led by Mr Theophilus Dakas-Shen, the National Vice Chairman, North Central Zone.

Mr Alexander Mwolwus, a PDP elder in the state, while speaking with NAN on Monday in Jos, disclosed that the meeting with the national mediating team was billed for Monday evening.

“The Dakas-Shen-led mediation committee is already in Plateau for the meeting with all the stakeholders of the party, especially the state executive council committee. The goal is to see how we can restore sanity to the party,’’ Mwolwus explained.

NAN reports that the State Executive Committee had, on Monday morning, ratified the suspension of the duo. 65 members, out of the 72-man expanded executive council committee, ratified the suspension and endorsed Hassan’s leadership.

ALSO READ: Nigerian doctors least paid in the world - Official

The Monday meeting also set up a 7-man committee to investigate the allegations against the suspended officials.

“Shortly after ratifying the suspension, the committee visited our Governorship candidate, retired Lt. Gen. Jerry Useni, and briefed him on the development,” Mr Ben Shignugul, Vice Chairman of the party in Plateau central senatorial zone, told NAN.