The United Kingdom chapter of Buhari Support Organisation has criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for not basing their campaigns on issues.

Mr Joseph Adebola, convener of the organisation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, described the development as diversionary and worrisome.

He added that some issues being brought up by the PDP and its presidential candidate could be addressed differently without heating up the polity.

He described as misleading the allegation by Atiku campaign group that Keystone Bank and 9mobile network for instance, were owned by some members of President Muhammadu Buhari family.

He said the statement from Keystone Bank and 9mobile network investors debunking the allegation sold to Nigerians, was another testament that Atiku and PDP had not learnt anything from their rejection by the electorate in 2015.

He noted that in every democracy, people expected and relied on opposition political parties to keep the government in power on its toes by providing credible and purposeful opposition.

Adebola said this was critical to give the people better choices and alternatives, adding that the PDP had failed Nigerians in its style of opposition.

He stressed that while electioneering campaign was meant to sensitise and educate voters, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration was improving the lot of Nigerians through equitable distribution of recovered loot.

This, he said, the administration was doing through its Social Investment Programme (SIP) especially the TraderMoni initiative.

“When Atiku Abubakar emerged as the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Nigerians were looking forward to issue-based campaign from the opposition to make up for its lack of effective opposition.

“This, is especially since its shameful fall from grace at the polls in 2015. It is unfortunate that the PDP and its presidential candidate have inundated us with false news after false news on a regular basis.

“Instead of selling its manifesto to Nigerians, the PDP and Atiku, its presidential candidate are busy spreading false news,” Ademola said.

He added that the lack of issue based campaign by the PDP also showed that its initial apology to Nigerians was not genuine.

The convener of the organisation said the development showed that the PDP has nothing to offer Nigeria and Nigerians now or in the future.