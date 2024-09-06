ADVERTISEMENT
PDP hails Appeal Court judgment affirming Ighodalo’s eligibility

News Agency Of Nigeria

The party's spokesman added that the judgment also brought to an end, the propaganda of the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo, against the PDP and its candidate.

PDP governorship candidate in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo at a campaign event [X:@PDPVangaurd]
PDP governorship candidate in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo at a campaign event [X:@PDPVangaurd]

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Friday, described the judgment as another victory for the collective will and aspiration of the people of Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Court of Appeal on Friday affirmed the authenticity of Ighodalo’s voter’s card, the subject of litigation filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ologunagba said that the judgment was another triumph of truth over falsehood and propaganda.

He said the court’s ruling that the appeal lacked merit and was based on flawed assumption, was proof that the several court cases instituted against Ighodalo were frivolous, aimed at distracting him.

The party’s spokesman added that the judgment also brought to an end, the propaganda of the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo, against the PDP and its candidate.

“Our Party commends the people of Edo State for their support for the PDP and Ighodalo.

“We urge them to remain resolute and vigilant as we collectively coast to victory, come Sept. 21,” Ologunagba said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

PDP hails Appeal Court judgment affirming Ighodalo's eligibility

PDP hails Appeal Court judgment affirming Ighodalo’s eligibility

