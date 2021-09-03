RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP hails Appeal Court for affirming Ozigbo as its candidate for Anambra election

The party commends the judiciary for strengthening the confidence of the people in the PDP, ahead of the governorship election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judgment of the Court of Appeal, affirming its candidate, Dr Valentine Ozigbo, for the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Friday, said it received the judgment with delight.

The party thanked the judiciary for restoring peace and unity in the PDP.

It also commended the judiciary for strengthening the confidence of the people in the PDP, ahead of the election.

“The PDP notes that with the judgment, the time has come for its members, critical stakeholders and teeming supporters to come together as a family to work.

“We must work together in the interest of our party and our candidate, Ozigbo, knowing that the people of Anambra are waiting for the PDP to restore the loses of the past years.” the party said.

The Party thanked all its stakeholders of for their resilience in keeping their ranks closed, in spite the challenges.

The PDP enjoined all its members to put the past behind, and work in the renewed hope awaiting the PDP on Nov. 6.

