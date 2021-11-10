RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP group urges Wike to save Nigeria by running for presidency in 2023

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The group is made up of politicians who disagree with Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River.

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike [Rivers State Government]
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renaissance Movement in Cross River, says Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State should be handed the party’s presidential ticket in 2023 because he's one man capable of digging up Nigeria from the hole it has been plunged.

The Guardian reports that the political group urging Wike to run in 2023 is made up of immediate past commissioners, serving PDP House of Assembly members and former appointees of Cross River Governor Ben Ayade, who defected from the PDP to the APC on May 20, 2021.

Chairman of the pressure group, Gabe Oji, read the communiqué at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Calabar.

The communiqué reads as follows: “Rising from a meeting at its office in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital, the PDP Renaissance Movement has against the background of the clarion call and passionate expectation of Nigerians for good and enduring leadership, having been dissatisfied with the rudderless leadership provided by the APC in the last six years, resolved amongst other issues, to call on the leadership of the PDP to present a man with character and content as the standard-bearer for the party’s presidential ticket in 2023 in order to further strengthen the faith of the people in the Nigerian polity.

“Governor Wike is a nationalist who truly believes in the unity and indissolubility of Nigeria and has clearly demonstrated this in his uncompromising stance against separatist agitations and his liberal posture as demonstrated during the Sokoto fire inferno."

Wike is yet to declare his intention to vie for the number one office in Nigeria. He however enjoys a manic and feral following in his home state of Rivers and across the south-south geopolitical region.

