The governors elected under the platform of the PDP made the call in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal on Sunday in Abuja.

Tambuwal urged the security agencies and other authorities of the state to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the matter of urgency as well as bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said that the PDP governors forum received with shock the alleged assassination attempt on Ortom.

”We wish, therefore, to warn that any attempt to harm any Nigerian will be viewed by the forum as an attempt on all violence.

”We believe strongly that any dispute or perceived dispute, should be and must be resolved amicably without resort to violence,” he said.

Tambuwal condemned the attempt by certain retrogressive elements and centrifugal forces, trying to consign Nigeria into a failed state, saying Nigeria is not a Banana Republic.

The chairman of the forum, who said that security remained the primary responsibility of government, especially the Federal Government, added that every Nigerian deserved equal protection of the laws.

He said every citizen was entitled to freedom of speech and free exercise of all rights guaranteed in the constitution, subject only to law.

According to him, Nigeria is still a democracy and a nation of laws and not men.

He said that nobody, or group, however highly placed, should take the laws into their hands.

The Sokoto governor then stated that self help was an invitation to anarchy and must be nipped into the bud.

”The PDP governors are solidly united and are behind Ortom and will do the utmost to defend the rights and prerogatives of the Benue people who elected him.

”We expect the security agencies and other authorities of state, to investigate this matter swiftly and thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Tambuwal said.