PDP governors to meet in Port Harcourt on Monday

The governors are meeting to review the state of the nation and discuss the readiness of their party to provide the necessary leadership to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

This was announced in a statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri an aide to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Confirming the meeting, the Director-General, PDP Governors Forum, Hon. Cyril I.D Maduabum said, “All the elected PDP Governors are expected to attend the meeting to be presided over by the Chairman of the Forum, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR.

“The meeting will be preceded by a Gala night to be hosted by the Chief Host, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON.

“The PDP Governors are working in concert and consultations with other leaders of the party and in particular the Senator Dr. Iyorchia Ayu led National Executive Committee of PDP to craft a credible process and programme for Nigeria’s positive rebirth.”