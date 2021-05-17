PDP Governors tell 'incompetent' Buhari to take bold steps to unite Nigerians

12 governors met on Monday, May 17, 2021 to review the state of the nation with a special focus on insecurity and the struggling economy.

The governors appealed to the Federal Government to focus on addressing the numerous interests of the country so that its citizens can stay united.

They also called on Nigerians to work together, and shun any form of discrimination that endangers peace and harmony.

"The meeting called on the incompetent and rudderless APC government to take bold and deliberate steps to de-escalate and lower tensions in our country, and concentrate on projects and policies that will enhance and promote national unity," the governors said in a communique released after the meeting which took place in Oyo State.

Among a list of other resolutions reached by the governors was for President Buhari to send an executive bill to the National Assembly to amend the constitution and devolve more powers to the States.

The bill, they said, should address security arrangements culminating in some form of state policing, and altering the general security architecture.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian government has been struggling to address insecurity all over the country, and governors have constantly lamented that part of the reasons responsible for that is their lack of significant control on security agencies who take orders from the Federal Government.

The PDP governors urged Buhari to, in the interim, summon an immediate meeting of the Nigerian Police Council so as to implement strategies to combat present threats to the union of the country.

"The meeting agreed that the Police Force still remains the appropriate institution to secure our democracy and should not be subjected to personal attacks," the communique read.

The governors also called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill.

President Buhari refused to sign the bill during the tenure of the previous Assembly because it was forwarded to the executive too close to the 2019 general elections.

The president said signing it at the time could cause implementation problems.

However, over two years later, a similar bill to implement widespread reform of Nigeria's electoral process has failed to pass in the National Assembly.

PDP governors said on Monday that the bill should be passed as soon as possible so as to ensure a free and fair election with the next general elections less than two years away.

The meeting also expressed total support for the position of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, Northern Governors' Forum, and Southern Governors' Forum to adopt ranching as a solution to the lingering herders-farmers crisis.

Conflict between herders and farmers caused by open grazing has led to the death of hundreds of people and displacement of thousands from their local communities.

The Southern Governors' Forum got some pushback from political leaders after they resolved last week to ban open grazing of cattle across the southern region.