PDP governors meet on Wednesday

Chairman, PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, disclosed this in a statement issued by the forum's Director-General, Mr C.I.D Maduabum, in Abuja on Wednesday.

It stated that Tambuwal in consultation with his colleagues had summoned an extraordinary meeting of the forum to hold on Wednesday at 3 pm.

The meeting according to the statements would discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the NEC meeting holding on Thursday.