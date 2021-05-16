RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP governors meet on Monday over security, economy

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PDP Governors’ Forum is scheduled to meet on Monday to review the current state of the nation.

PDP governors meet on Monday over security, economy.
PDP governors disagree over committee’s on zoning (TheNation) Pulse Nigeria

The Director-General of the forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, said that the forum would deliberate on issues on national security and the economy.

Maduabum said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the governors elected under the platform of the PDP would meet in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The meeting will further review the current state of the nation, especially issues of national security and the economy, and also fine-tune strategies to support PDP as a viable and necessary alternative to the All Progressives Congress administration.”

Maduabum said that the meeting, expected to be attended by the 15 governors elected under PDP, would be presided over by the Forum Chairman, Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, while Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State would be the Chief Host.

