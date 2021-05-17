PDP Governors Forum meets in Ibadan

Others are Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, the host governor Seyi Makinde and the deputy governor of Zamfara state – Aliyu Gusau who represented Gov. Bello Matawalle.

It is expected that Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River would join others as the meeting progresses.

The governors, who arrived the conference Centre at exactly 1:10 p.m. in a coaster bus, went into a closed door session.

Feelers from the venue revealed that the gathering of the governors was centered on the security challenges across the country.

The meeting which is being presided over by the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, will also discuss issues relating to the progress of the party.