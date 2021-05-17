RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Governors Forum meets in Ibadan

Governors of the thirteen People’s Democratic Party (PDP) controlled states are currently meeting at the International Conference Centre of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13 governors are; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

Others are Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, the host governor Seyi Makinde and the deputy governor of Zamfara state – Aliyu Gusau who represented Gov. Bello Matawalle.

It is expected that Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba and Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River would join others as the meeting progresses.

The governors, who arrived the conference Centre at exactly 1:10 p.m. in a coaster bus, went into a closed door session.

Feelers from the venue revealed that the gathering of the governors was centered on the security challenges across the country.

The meeting which is being presided over by the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, will also discuss issues relating to the progress of the party.

It is expected that a communique will be issued at the end of the meeting.

