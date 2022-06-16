RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Governors Forum congratulates Okowa on VP selection

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on his emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State. (Delta State Govt)
The forum felicitated with Okowa in a statement issued by its Chairman, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State in Abuja on Thursday.

Tambuwal said that the PDP-GF commended the party Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for keeping to his word.

He said that in particular that the promised to select a serving PDP governor as his running mate, ostensibly not just because of the contributions of the governors to the effective running of the party and its stability, but because of their experience and executive capacity.

“Gov. Okowa has distinguished himself as Governor of Delta State.

“He also has cognate legislative experience as a former Senator. He has what it takes to be an effective Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

The PDP-GF chairman said that the great task of recovering, rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria begins with the Atiku/Okowa ticket.

Tambuwal, who decried the state of governance; insecurity, economy, education, health and social services in the country, says “with the Atiku/Okowa ticket help is on the way. We shall overcome.”

