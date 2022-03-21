RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum have described Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as an instrument of stabilisation for the forum.

The Chairman of the forum and Gov. of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal made this known in a state as Gov. Ugwuanyi turned 58.

Tambuwal commended the prudence and fiscal responsibility that Ugwuanyi brought to bear on the management of the lean resources of his state.

He said that the forum was happy to note and associate itself with Ugwuanyi’s sagacity in office and inclusive governance over the past six years, which has endeared him to all and sundry as “the peoples Governor”.

“You have been an instrument of stabilisation for our Forum.

“We wouldn’t fail to mention your astute handling of affairs in Enugu and your preferred option of peace ,dialogue and tranquility as a governance model.

“We commend the successful conduct of Local Government polls in Enugu state recently, at which all political parties were provided a level playing field to canvass their ideas and votes of the people in a free and fair atmosphere,” the governors said.

The Forum further noted Ugwuanyi’s other giant strides and Legacy achievements in office, especially in the area of urban and rural renewal initiatives, modernization and upgrade of the tertiary institutions.

The forum also commended Ugwuanyi for prompt payment of workers’ salaries over the years. ,”We note also your sustained efforts in infrastructure provision, education, health and poverty alleviation initiatives.

@We indeed commend the prudence and fiscal responsibility you have brought to bear on the management of the lean resources of the State.

“The Forum appreciates your valuable contributions to its progress, the much needed reforms in our party PDP and the country generally. We recall with nostalgia how you expertly handled the zoning issue in PDP as Committee Chairman.

“We heartily join your people at home and abroad, in prayers to the Almighty Father to grant you more wisdom and favour in the line of national service, even as you achieve more developmental strides in Enugu State. Enugu is truly in the hands of God”.

The forum assured Ugwuanyi of brotherly cooperation.

