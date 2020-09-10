The state executive council of the party made the position known in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

The state Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Bode Ogunmola, signed the statement which, he said, was the outcome of a meeting of the executive council held in Lokoja on Sept. 9.

He said that the executives also resolved to interact with other stakeholders and leaders of the party so as to forge a common front on the issue and other matters.

He called on PDP members in the state to go back to the grassroots and continue to mobilise the citizens and work together as a team, assuring that the future would be bright for the party.

ALSO READ: Kogi election: PDP loses as Supreme Court upholds Gov Yahaya Bello’s victory

Ogunmola said that the executive council, during the meeting, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the state PDP Chairman, Mr Sam Uhuotu, for keeping the party together.

“The executives urge our members to forgive one another of past mistakes to enable us to jointly move the party forward,” he said.

On the Supreme Court judgment affirming the election of the state Gov. Yahaya Bello, the executives commended the PDP Candidate for the state governorship election, Mr Musa Wada, and his running mate, Mr Sam Aro, for their efforts, according to Ogunmola.

He said that the executive council said that the courage and doggedness of Wada and Aro before, during and after the gubernatorial election added value to democracy in the state and the entire Nigeria.