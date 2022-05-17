RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP gets new secretariat in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has got a new secretariat for the running of the party’s activities.

The state Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said that the party’s new secretariat is now situated at No 132b, Agege Motor Road, Old Abeokuta Road.

“The party has relocated its secretariat from Adekunle Fajuyi GRA Ikeja to 132b Agege Motor road, Old Abeokuta Road, next to Total Filling Station, Zik Bus Stop.

According to him, the move to a new secretariat became necessary due to the need for more space.

Amode, therefore, urged all correspondence to be directed to the new address and noted that henceforth all party activities will take place at the new secretariat.

