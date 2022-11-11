PDP G5: IBB to play peacemaker Between Atiku, Wike

The 'Strong Indications': According to gathered information, the former Nigerian leader will be holding a closed-door meeting with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and aggrieved five governors of the party otherwise known as G-5 in Minna, the Niger State capital on Friday, November 11, 2022.

What you should know: The meeting is coming barely three days after IBB also received the presidential candidate of the rival All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his team at his hilltop residence in Minna.

Who are G5: On the team of the governors were governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and the governor of Enugu State, Ífeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Meanwhile: In a related development, the PDP presidential candidate has reacted to the statement credited to the leader of G-5, Wike, during a press briefing in Bauchi State few days ago, where he said the group was still open to reconciliation.