PDP: Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate

Mrs Funmi Ogun, a close ally of ex-Ekiti State’s Gov. Ayo Fayose on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti rejected her nomination as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PD) deputy governorship candidate.

Mrs Ogun was Ekiti State Commissioner for Works during Fayose’s second term of office.

She gave notice of her rejection of the nomination in a letter, dated Feb. 24, 2022, and entitled: “Re: My Nomination as Deputy Governorship candidate’’, and addressed to the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

“This is to formally inform you that I am not unaware of my nomination by Ekiti Stakeholders for the position of the Deputy Governorship Candidate in the June 18 2022 gubernatorial election.

“Notwithstanding their good intentions, I formally write to reject the nomination for personal reasons.

“However, I appreciate the uncommon recognition and I assure the party that no effort will be spared at ensuring our victory at the election,’’ she wrote.

Youthful Mrs Ogun was an influential member of cabinet in Fayose’s administration between 2016 and 2017.

Her rejection of the nomination came barely 24 hours to the submission of party nominations to INEC ahead of the June 18 governorship election.

Deadline for submission of nomination to the electoral body is June 25.

When contacted, the former commissioner confirmed authorship of the letter.

She explained that the leadership of the party in Ekiti State endorsed her as the deputy governorship candidate to Chief Kolawole and forwarded same to the party’s national secretariat.

“I confirm the authorship of the letter. It wasn’t meant to slight anybody.

“All the stakeholders in Ekiti State PDP endorsed me and forwarded my name to our national leadership, but the latter did not act on it.

“So, I have decided to reject my nomination so as not to be on a collision course or ruffle feathers with our national leaders.

“I have written this letter while awaiting the reaction of our leader, Ayo Fayose and the national leaders. This doesn’t suggest any trouble in Ekiti State PDP,’’ she said.

