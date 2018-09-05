PDP extends sales and submission of forms

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for sale and submission of Presidential, Governorship and National Assembly nomination forms from Thursday to Monday.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the aspirants for the positions were to submit their completed forms at designated offices not later than Tuesday.

“This extension, however, does not apply to aspirants for State House of Assembly position.

“Aspirants in this category are to submit their duly completed forms at officially designated chapter of the party on or before the close of work on Thursday, Sept. 6.

“All members of the party, particularly aspirants for various positions, should be guided accordingly.”