The party in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, retired Col. Austin Akobundu, said the closing date for the sales of the forms had been extended from Wednesday, March 31 to Wednesday, April 7.

Akobundu added that the date for the submission of the forms had also been extended to Saturday , April 10.

“All aspirants, leaders of our party, critical stakeholders as well as our teeming supporters in Anambra are to take note and guided accordingly.”

About 13 aspirants including three females -Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra), Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, daughter of former vice president Alex Ekwueme; and Mrs Genevieve Ekwochi, had obtained the forms.

Others were Dr Obiora Okonkwo, Mr Chris Azubogu, Dr Winston Ude, Mr Valentine Ozigbo, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, Mr Godwin Maduka, Dr Ifedi Okwenna, Sen. Ugochukwu Uba, Mr Tony Nwoye and Chief Walter Okeke.

The forms were sold at N21million made up of N1million for expression of interest and N20million for nomination form.