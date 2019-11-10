The Peoples Democratic Party has been exposed after using some pictures of bad roads in Liberia to attack Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola over his comment on the state of roads in Nigeria.

The minister had recently said that Nigerian roads are not as bad as they are often portrayed in the media.

Reacting to Fashola’s comment, the opposition party on Friday, November 8, 2019, in a statement described it as unfortunate.

The party went on to ask Fashola to apologise to Nigerians and resign his appointment as a minister.

The PDP’s statement posted on the party’s official page on Twitter also came with pictures of two muddy roads purported to be in Nigeria.

A check done on the pictures by TheCable has shown that the pictures the opposition party claimed to be somewhere in Nigeria are pictures of two different roads in Liberia.

Pulse conducted further checks on the pictures to confirm the authenticity of the roads the PDP claimed to be Nigerian roads.

Using a reverse image search tool, Tineye, one of the pictures, which shows a group of people gathering around three vehicles that appeared to be stuck in the muddy road was found to have been used by Liberian Observer, a news platform in Liberia in November 2016.

The picture was used for a news story about bad roads in the Southeastern part of the country.

The tool also showed that the picture was first used on a platform, peopletopeople.info in 2014. The platform is no longer active.

The second picture the opposition party used to attack Fashola shows four people and some vehicles that appeared to be stuck in another muddy road.

This photo of a road in Liberia was also used by the PDP to tackle Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola over his comment on Nigerian roads. (Liberian Observer)

Pulse check shows that the second photo of the bad road said to be in Nigeria was gotten from a Liberian website, Front Page Africa.

The picture was used on the website for an article about corruption and development project in the country.

History of the picture on Tineye showed that it was first used in 2014, and many news and development oriented platforms like Liberian Observer and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have also used the picture.