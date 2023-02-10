PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose's son, others over anti-party activities

The six others expelled from the party, according to Ologunagba, are Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

He said that the seven members were expelled for anti-party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

Ologunagba said that the expulsion of Nnamani, who is currently representing Enugu Central senatorial district at the Senate, and six others was approved by the NEC at it 66th meeting on Friday.

“The decision of the NWC is sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).’’

Ologunagba said that the expulsion took effective from Friday, Feb. 10.

He charged all PDP members across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of the party to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation.

Meanwhile, Nnamani, in a swift reaction, described his expulsion as a nullity, saying the NWC has no powers to suspend or expel him from the party.

Nnamani, in a letter to the party, through his Counsel, Olusegun Jolaawo, said that the NWC did not follow due process and strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution.

The counsel said that based on Articles 57(7) and 59(3) of the PDP Constitution, no organ of the party, including the NWC, has the competence to entertain any question of discipline against Nnamani.