During the Eti-Osa House of Representatives debate involving the candidates for the organized by Media Room Hub in conjunction with BBC Pidgin and Pulse Nigeria, at the Civic Centre, Lekki, Lagos on Monday, February 4, 2019, Joy Chico-Ejiro, a movie producer lamented about the toll gate situation and how citizens do not know where the money from the tolls go to.

In response, Bakare said that if he won the election, he would ask the APC Lagos State Government why they have been charging toll fees for "20 years” He also proposed registering two cars for Eti-Osa residents and a monthly sum of N5,000 as a solution to the toll gate burden.

In December 2018, the Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje, vowed to remove the Lekki toll gates if he wins the 2019 governorship election in the state.

In a statement released on Sunday, December 23, 2018, the candidate said it's illegal that residents of the state still have to pay tolls to access the Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll plazas.

He said, "Good road is a fundamental right of citizens and we promise to deliver on this and many other things.

"At the moment, most Lagos roads are impassable because of their poor condition. Now, motorists are compelled to pay heavily for passage.

"How about the so-called alternative routes? Ideally, government should have provided alternative routes to the Lekki Toll Gate, but the available alternate route is in a terrible shape, so everybody is forced to use the toll gate and pay."

The candidate's attack on the toll gates is in reaction to a toll-free passage that was paid for by his opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu.