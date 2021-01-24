The PDP on Sunday described Delta government’s decision to legislate on location of gas plants in the state as a step in the right direction.

Commiserating with families of last Friday’s gas explosion at Agbor, PDP’s South-South National Vice-Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih, said such legislation would enable the state government to mete stiff penalties on illegal gas plant operators.

He described the gas explosion which led to loss of lives and destruction of property as unfortunate and said that measures should be taken to regulate the location of gas plants.

“We believe that such step will also tackle the issue of negligence on the part of gas plant operators. We must take steps to protect the people,’’ he said.

Orbih commended the Delta government for its prompt intervention and timely evacuation of victims of the explosion for treatment.

“We pray God to grant the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the loss.

“It is our honest appeal to gas plants operators and dealers of other petroleum products to ensure strict adherence to safety rules and regulations,” he stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa announced the state government’s plan to legislate on location of gas plants when he visited the Agbor gas explosion site last Friday.