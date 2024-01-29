PDP disowns list of venues for Edo guber primaries

The PDP said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Monday.

Ologunagba said that the attention of the party’s attention had been drawn to a publication indicating it had released the list of venues for the exercise.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it has not released any list of venues for Edo PDP three ad hoc delegate congress as claimed in the said publication.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will publish the authentic and official list of venues for the PDP three ad hoc delegate congress through the appropriate channel of communication of the party.

“The NWC, therefore, calls on all members of our Party in Edo State and the general public to discountenance the said publication,” he said.