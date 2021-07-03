RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP describes Gov Matawalle’s defection to APC as an unpardonable act of betrayal

The opposition party says the APC used security threats as bait to lure governor Matawalle into its party.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan (Vanguard)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has finally reacted to the defection of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party in a statement on Saturday, July 3, 2021, described Matawalle’s defection as an unpardonable act of betrayal.

In the statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party claimed the APC used security threats as bait to lure the governor into its party.

The statement reads, “Governor Matawalle must, however, note that joining such individuals, who have brought so much anguish and pain to his people, is an unpardonable act of betrayal which will continue to act as an albatross particularly against the backdrop of his own vows.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state. [Twitter/@Bellomatawalle1] Pulse Nigeria

“It is indeed atrocious and most unpardonable that the APC is using the blood of innocent and helpless Nigerians for its political gains as well as to create a gory merchandise for its leaders and cronies,” the statement revealed.

The party further alleged that the Governor “did not defect to the APC because the party has any democratic credential as erroneously claimed by the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but only surrendered to intimidation and cowardly joined those behind the killings and acts of violence in Nigeria.”

Explaining the reason why he dumped the PDP for the APC, Matawalle said he joined the ruling party to bring peace to his state.

The governor whose defection was first announced by the presidency said his decamping to the ruling APC would help his state benefit more from the federal government.

He added that his alignment with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari would help him to fight insecurity in Zamfara state.

