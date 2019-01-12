A statement issued by PPCO Director Media and Publicity, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja, said the report was a lie and desperation to deceive Nigerians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our campaign organisation does not have a DG in the North East as claimed in the malicious tweet.

“Our Campaign structure only has Zonal Coordinators and our Zonal Coordinator in the North East is Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state.’’

Ologbondiyan noted that Sen. Saidu Kumo, who was being celebrated in the APC as having dumped the Atiku campaign team to join President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid, had nothing to do with PPCO and was never assigned any role.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the claims.

“Finally, the PPCO assures all Nigerians, particularly our supporters in the North East that our presidential campaign structure is completely intact and rallying Nigerians in their national consensus to vote in Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.’’

Ologbondiyan said that no amount of fabrications could change the reality.