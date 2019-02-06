The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said the demand was predicated on reports across the country that some compromised INEC officials at the collection centres were deliberately refusing to issue the PVCs to voters.

This according to him is frustrating millions of registered voters from getting their voters cards.

The PDP believes that the deliberate refusal to release PVCs is part of the wider plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disenfranchise millions of Nigerians and frustrate their eagerness to elect PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP demands explanation from INEC for turning back registered voters who went to collect their PVCs and directing them to come at a later date for an exercise that is programmed to end on Friday, he said.

He said information available to the party shows that the APC planned to use the uncollected PVCs to allocate votes to its candidates.