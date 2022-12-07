ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP declares work-free day in Anambra as Atiku comes into town

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP said it declared a work-free day as a sign of support and solidarity for Atiku's presidential ambition.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. [The Authority]
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. [The Authority]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The former Vice President is billed to visit Anambra on Thursday, December 15, 2022, to hold his campaign rally ahead of the 2023 election.

This was contained in a statement in Anambra state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after the meeting of the party’s stakeholders, stalwarts, and members of the state management committee led by Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in preparation for the presidential rally in the state.

The statement was signed by the Deputy Director Media/Publicity, Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign in Anambra, Uloka Chukwubuikem.

The party faithful unanimously decided to designate Thursday next week, as a work-free day to honour the PDP presidential candidate, which also serves as a sign of support and solidarity with his ambition described by the party as a clarion call to rescue the country.

The statement read:Anambra is home to Atiku Abubakar. Aside from being our in-law and having kids whose maternal home is in Onitsha, he has for years demonstrated love and interest for our dear state.

“We can recall that in 2007 Atiku Abubakar as a candidate of the defunct ACN, picked Senator Ben Ndi Obi from Awka as his running mate. In 2019, he again single-handedly chose Peter Obi to be his running mate, despite not being the choice of many PDP leaders.

“Anambra is home to Atiku and he is one of us, we must acknowledge that and express love for him whenever he is coming to the state.

“There’s no better way to honour him than to declare a voluntary work-free day as resolved by PDP stalwarts, and ardent supporters of the Atiku-Okowa ticket in Anambra State.

“We are hoping that Anambra will empty at the venue of the campaign rally in Awka and reiterate our organic support for Atiku and the PDP. No doubt, Anambra has always been a stronghold of the PDP, and we will prove that to the nation on December 15, and eventually ensure that the PDP wins all positions in the state, from the presidency to the least-contested position.

“Among the many states of the federation that will give the PDP and Atiku Abubakar a majority vote in 2023, Anambra will take the lead and ensure that we are not left out in the task to rescue and recover Nigeria. We hope that the campaign rally will serve as a prelude for the general election in February of next year.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP declares work-free day in Anambra as Atiku comes into town

PDP declares work-free day in Anambra as Atiku comes into town

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

D'banj's lawyers respond to funds diversion allegation, caution ICPC

D'banj's lawyers respond to funds diversion allegation, caution ICPC

Angry youths disrupt PDP campaign in Delta, chase Elumelu away

Angry youths disrupt PDP campaign in Delta, chase Elumelu away

Brain drain: Health workers resign daily, JUTH’s CMD speaks out

Brain drain: Health workers resign daily, JUTH’s CMD speaks out

FG recovers over N120bn from proceeds of crime – Lai Mohammed

FG recovers over N120bn from proceeds of crime – Lai Mohammed

Second Niger Bridge opens to traffic December 15 — FG

Second Niger Bridge opens to traffic December 15 — FG

3 men docked for allegedly stealing a she-goat

3 men docked for allegedly stealing a she-goat

Police commence investigation into shooting, abduction in Abuja

Police commence investigation into shooting, abduction in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at Chatham House on December 5, 2022. (Channels TV)

Tinubu speaks on controversy surrounding certificate, date of birth

Obasanjo said he would never support the candidacy of Atiku knowingly in other to avoid God's wrath.

Next president must come from South – Obasanjo dumps Atiku

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has promised to deal decisively with terrorists and bandits in Nigeria.

Here’s how Peter Obi plans to deal with terrorism and banditry if elected

Doyin Okupe and Peter Obi. [NPRESS]

Labour Party expels Obi's campaign DG, others over ‘constitutional breach’