PDP declares work-free day in Anambra as Atiku comes into town

The former Vice President is billed to visit Anambra on Thursday, December 15, 2022, to hold his campaign rally ahead of the 2023 election.

This was contained in a statement in Anambra state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after the meeting of the party’s stakeholders, stalwarts, and members of the state management committee led by Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in preparation for the presidential rally in the state.

The statement was signed by the Deputy Director Media/Publicity, Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign in Anambra, Uloka Chukwubuikem.

The party faithful unanimously decided to designate Thursday next week, as a work-free day to honour the PDP presidential candidate, which also serves as a sign of support and solidarity with his ambition described by the party as a clarion call to rescue the country.

The statement read: “Anambra is home to Atiku Abubakar. Aside from being our in-law and having kids whose maternal home is in Onitsha, he has for years demonstrated love and interest for our dear state.

“We can recall that in 2007 Atiku Abubakar as a candidate of the defunct ACN, picked Senator Ben Ndi Obi from Awka as his running mate. In 2019, he again single-handedly chose Peter Obi to be his running mate, despite not being the choice of many PDP leaders.

“Anambra is home to Atiku and he is one of us, we must acknowledge that and express love for him whenever he is coming to the state.

“There’s no better way to honour him than to declare a voluntary work-free day as resolved by PDP stalwarts, and ardent supporters of the Atiku-Okowa ticket in Anambra State.

“We are hoping that Anambra will empty at the venue of the campaign rally in Awka and reiterate our organic support for Atiku and the PDP. No doubt, Anambra has always been a stronghold of the PDP, and we will prove that to the nation on December 15, and eventually ensure that the PDP wins all positions in the state, from the presidency to the least-contested position.