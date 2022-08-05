PDP Crisis: Wike’s camp wants party’s leadership restructured

The governor’s camp maintained that any efforts to address the rift between Wike and the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, must include the restructuring of key positions in the party.

The Complaint: Wike’s loyalists argued that the current structure of the party’s leadership was skewed in favour of northerners.

In their interviews with Punch on Thursday, August 4, 2022, the group said northerners cannot occupy the positions of the Board of Trustees, chairman, the national chairman, and governors’ forum chairman.

Ogbonna Nwuke, a chieftain of the party said he’ll support any genuine decision by the party to ensure peace reigns in the party.

“We are party loyalists. It stands to reason that as party men, good party men, we will support any move, any decision, any aspiration made by the party or its leadership to ensure that peace reigns in our midst,” Nwuke said.

The former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, however, added that there must be harmony, respect and understanding.

“We are watching from the sidelines, at least to see what will transpire. The BoT has set up a committee to look into the matter. We understand that they want to start with the standard-bearer, we are waiting. As the standard-bearer, he is the shepherd. It is his responsibility to gather the flock.

“So, if Atiku is sincere and wants unity within the party, peace will return. If he believes he has all it takes to go it alone, if he believes that those who are genuinely aggrieved should be left by the wayside, then we will sit by and watch the masquerade play,” he said.

Nwuke stressed the need for the PDP to restructure leadership positions in the party saying the current structure is not what was envisioned by the constitution of the party.

“What is the logic in all of that when everything is lopsided? We all belong to the same political party and everything is one-sided; that is not what was envisioned by the constitution of the PDP.

“So, certainly restructuring these things would have been the first step forward,” he said.

Previous Complaint: It would be recalled that Wike’s camp had earlier called for the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu as part of the condition to work for Atiku.