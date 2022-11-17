RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Crisis: Wike talks about reconciliation

Ima Elijah

“We stand for equity, fairness and justice..."

Wike said this at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover in Rivers. The project inauguration was performed by Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo State, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

What Wike said:I’m sure, those of them in my party, before, they cannot say anything without mentioning Wike. But now, because I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement. Because I have said that, I have now become an enemy. These were people who were praising me morning, night, any day.

“But because we said, look, we had an agreement, do this, do that, and some people believe that they will not and we said it must be done.

“We stand for equity, fairness and justice.

“That is what the G-5 Governors will continue to preach.

“We have said we are not against reconciliation, but reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice,” Wike said

Oshiomhole backs Wike: Adams Oshiomhole, and All Progressive Congress has thrown weight behind the Rivers State governor in the current leadership crisis rocking the PDP.

“So, if you voluntarily reach an agreement, you are expected to obey your agreement. Now, if you disobey the agreement and said, ‘No, I will stand with the agreement’, what is wrong with that?” Oshiomhole queried.

What you should know: Recall that the 17 southern governors in Nigeria had on May 11, 2021, met in Asaba the Delta State capital where they resolved that the region would produce President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. Hence, irrespective of party differences, the southern governors stay on course.

