PDP crisis: Wike promises to resist northern dominance

Wike revealed this on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, while hosting PDP candidates and local government party chairmen from Cross River State at his residence in Port Harcourt, where he donated 25 buses to support their campaigns.

What Wike told the party men: Governor Wike said no one can convince him to drop his advocacy for internal democracy in the party.

Wike rejected the current formation of the party where the National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and Director General of the Presidential Campaign, Aminu Tambuwal; are all from the northern part of the country.

What you should know: A group of five PDP governors, led by Wike, were reportedly absent at the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Seyi Makinde, Oyo; and Samuel Ortom, Benue, were absent at the event.

Members of the group were also absent at the inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council last month.