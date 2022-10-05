RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

Ima Elijah

Ayu's hypes Wike: Ayu said Wike has helped to rescue PDP since time immemorial.

Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)
Iyorchia Ayu and Nyesom Wike (Punch)

The PDP National Chairman disclosed this through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Yusuf Dingyadi, in a chat with journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, October 04, 2022.

Ayu's hypes Wike: Ayu said Wike has helped to rescue PDP since time immemorial.

He said: We are trying to see that everyone is giving a fear hearing. As we speak, the local reconciliation committee is meeting with party members at the state level to discuss issues and find solutions to those issues.

“For example, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is one of the great assets to PDP. He is a leader, governor, and somebody who has helped to rescue PDP since time immemorial.

“Since Ayu took over as the chairman of the party to date, he has made tremendous progress in building the party in all 36 States including the FCT Abuja.”

About the PDP Crisis: Recall that the opposition PDP has been engrossed in crisis following the presidential primary election that produced former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as flagbearer.

Wike has insisted that if a Northerner must bear the party's flag in the presidential elections, a Southerner must take over the National affairs of the party which is currently handled by Iyorchia Ayu, a Northerner.

Why this matters: Wike, a governor to one of the economically prosperous states, has also refused to participate in any campaign affairs of the party till the regional imbalance in PDP's leadership is fixed.

Wike and some governors last month announced that they were not part of the campaign council led by the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, with the Sokoto state Governor, Waziri Tambuwal, appointed as the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa campaign committee.

How to solve the PDP crisis: Wike has insisted that to create a balance in the party’s leadership structure, a southerner must take over as national chairman of the party.

What you should know: Just yesterday, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and other members of the board, convened at the Government House, Port Harcourt, in the bid to quench the burning fire of the ongoing crisis in the party.

However, Pulse reports that the reconciliatory effort by the PDP BoT did not produce the desired result.

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

