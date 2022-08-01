RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Crisis: Wike is my friend – Okowa

We have been talking internally. Everything is being settled - Okowa

Delta State Governor, ifeanyi okowa. [Ripples]
The Delta State governor said he is making an effort to reach out to Wike, adding that everything is being settled bit by bit.

Okowa, however, said in an interview with BBC pidgin, “We have been talking internally. Everything is being settled. You know that when something happens and everybody can’t agree, it’s settled bit by bit.

“That is what we are still working on from the inside. We are finding a way to talk. I will say, he is my friend, I am his friend, and we will find a way to talk.

“Atiku has said his own version of what happened, and I am sure that version he said is the true position. I am also not saying that Wike is lying, but if someone carries their anger, it is important to air your views. For us in the party, it’s about how to bring everybody together, how all of us can work together.

"Wike is still a very important member of the party, he has worked so hard for the party as many of us have worked hard too, so we pray that everything comes together and we talk. I’m sure very soon we will be sitting down.”

What is really going on between Wike and PDP: Wike is disgruntled over PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Okowa as his running mate.

Atiku had rejected the recommendations of a committee he set up to select his running mate after his victory at the PDP presidential primaries.

The 16-man committee had recommended Wike, who came second during the party’s primary election but Atiku opted for Okowa, insisting that he picked who could deliver.

What Wike has said on this: In a recent interview, Wike noted that Atiku never sent anyone, let alone a committee to visit him.

