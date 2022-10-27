PDP crisis: Mimiko speaks on switching to Atiku's camp

What Mimiko said: Mimiko, in a statement presented by his media aide, Mr. John Paul Akinduro, also said he was neither consulted by anyone, nor consented to his inclusion in the Ondo State PDP Presidential Campaign Council list.

He said he was unwavering in his commitment to the principle of equity, fairness and justice through which he believed a credible push for a PDP victory was possible.

“Dr Olusegun Mimiko has been inundated with calls and messages from the general public, and his political friends and concerned individuals around the nation; and in particular, his teeming supporters across the length and breadth of Ondo State, seeking clarity on a fake news making the rounds since yesterday that he had ditched Governors Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde and their colleagues governors, and abandoned the agitation for regional equity within the PDP; and in particular, making a party member of southern extraction its the national chairman before the 2023 election."

The former governor added that he fully subscribes to the agitation by his colleagues and other stakeholders in PDP and the generality of Nigerians that the PDP structure must reflect Nigeria’s diversity, if it genuinely wants to unify a visibly divided country.