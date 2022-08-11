RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis: Bode George sends stern message to Atiku, Wike, Ayu

Bode George calls for Ayu's resignation

Bode George wants the PDP crisis to come to an end: George, who urged the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to reach out to aggrieved persons, also pleaded with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to continue to show interest in the party’s affairs.

Bode George says Ayu should resign: The PDP chieftain also urged the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to honour his promise and resign.

He said Ayu had earlier vowed to resign if the party’s presidential candidate emerged from the North.

Speaking at a press conference held at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, George said, “Ayu once said if the presidential candidate should emerge from the North, he’ll resign. I want to take on him for his word. Why are you now trying to reverse the role? Your word must be your bond.

“It’s absolutely necessary and makes a lot of sense for the candidate who wants to wear the big crown, Atiku Abubakar, to start the networking of people and multiple congregation of efforts that’ll make the party succeed.

“I urge Ezenwo Wike to maintain an abiding interest and fidelity to the PDP, which is the best in terms of national outlook, format and reputation.”

Reason why there are calls for Iyorchia Ayu to resign: Bode George said, “I remember what Ayu said and want to take him on his words because for honourable men, your word must be your bond. He said once a presidential candidate emerges from the north, ‘I will resign.’ I want to take him on that because I know him to be a respectable and responsible man.

“The founding fathers decided that once the presidency comes from the northern zone, chairman of the party must come from the southern zone, and vice versa."

The founding fathers of PDP: According to Bode George, the founding fathers of the party came together in the interest of peace and equity to curb friction by giving a say and a way to the minorities in the north and south, who were “perpetual onlookers.” He appealed to all parties to sheath their swords in the interest of the party and work to achieve common ends.

