PDP Crisis: Atiku to meet Wike in Abuja today

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The meeting will hold at the home of former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana.

The meeting between the two is expected to hold any moment from now according to TheSun.

It is reported that the meeting will hold at the home of former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana.

Gana is one of the party leaders who have been making moves to resolve the misunderstanding between Atiku and Wike.

The latter has been at the loggerheads with the party since Atiku allegedly rejected him and chose Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Details later...

