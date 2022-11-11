RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis: Atiku declares readiness to dialogue with Wike

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday welcomed reports that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers was favourably disposed to the resolution of the party’s internal rift.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

Recommended articles

He enjoined every leader of the party and his supporters irrespective of leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. AbdulRazaq felicitates Emir of Ilorin on 27th anniversary

Gov. AbdulRazaq felicitates Emir of Ilorin on 27th anniversary

Why I want to be a Senator - Oshiomhole

Why I want to be a Senator - Oshiomhole

PDP crisis: Atiku declares readiness to dialogue with Wike

PDP crisis: Atiku declares readiness to dialogue with Wike

Oba Akiolu confers chieftaincy title on Lagos Speaker on 50th birth anniversary

Oba Akiolu confers chieftaincy title on Lagos Speaker on 50th birth anniversary

FG to increase TCN wheeling capacity by 1000 Megawatts -Minister

FG to increase TCN wheeling capacity by 1000 Megawatts -Minister

2023: INEC begins display of voters register in Ebonyi

2023: INEC begins display of voters register in Ebonyi

Troops kill notorious bandit commander in ambush in Kaduna

Troops kill notorious bandit commander in ambush in Kaduna

Nigeria records 52 political violence in 1 month - National security adviser

Nigeria records 52 political violence in 1 month - National security adviser

COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change

COP27: FG unveils ‘250k’ tree planting project against climate change

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Tinubu reacts as U.S. releases documents of drug dealing, money laundry case

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). (Punch)

CAN kicks as Abuja pastors and bishops endorse Tinubu

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

APC campaign council justifies Tinubu's absence at debate