PDP crisis: Atiku declares readiness to dialogue with Wike
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday welcomed reports that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers was favourably disposed to the resolution of the party’s internal rift.
He enjoined every leader of the party and his supporters irrespective of leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.
