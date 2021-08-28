Hours after Uche Secondus was reinstated as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a high court sitting in Cross River state granted an interim order banning him from resuming office.
PDP Crisis: Another court bars Secondus from resuming office after Kebbi court restored him
The court barred Secondus from presiding over any meeting of the opposition party until the motion is heard.
The presiding judge, Edem Kooffrey was reported to have given the order on Friday, August 27, 2021, while ruling on a motion ex parte marked HC/240/2021, and filed by Enang Wani.
Barely four days after the Rivers State High Court issued an ex parte order restraining him from parading himself as PDP chair, Secondus on Friday resumed office following a Kebbi State High Court order that restored him as the National Chairman of the PDP.
But Secondus’ victory was short-lives as another court barred him from presiding over any meeting of the party until the motion is heard.
The judge ruled; “An order of interim injunction restraining the first defendant (Secondus) from presiding over the national executive committee meeting of the 2nd defendant scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 28th of August, 2012 or any subsequent meeting of the national executive committee of the second defendant and from presiding over any meeting of any organ of the second defendant or attending any of such meetings of functions in the capacity of national chairman of the party or in any other manner or form attempting to forcefully gain entrance into any such meetings or into the premises of the second defendant as national chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”
