RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Convention: 'We're working towards consensus candidates,' governors say

Authors:

Pulse News

Tambuwal says the party has already achieved 80 per cent consensus on the candidates and that efforts are on to achieve 100 per cent.

PDP Governors' Forum [OYSG]
PDP Governors' Forum [OYSG]

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say they are working towards getting candidates for all elective positions at the party's National Convention on Saturday, elected through consensus.

Recommended articles

Addressing journalists at the end of the governors meeting at Akwa-Ibom Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, said that the party has already achieved 80 per cent consensus on the candidates and that efforts are on to achieve 100 per cent.

Tambuwal was flanked by his colleagues - Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta; Emmanuel Udom, Akwa-Ibom; Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa; Samuel Ortom, Benue and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Others were Nyesom Wike, Rivers; Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State.

The chairman said: "by the grace of God, we are here to discuss about convention starting from Friday to Sunday.

"We are very happy to mention that part of what we discussed is building consensus towards the convention.

"So far, we can say that we have achieved not less than 80 per cent of that process and it's still ongoing.

"We are hoping that at the end of the day we are going to have a very hitch-free convention where hopefully we will have all or most of the officers emerge via consensus.

"In any case, consensus is part of the democratic process; so, we hope to stabilise the party with the new officers for the challenges ahead."

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Convention: 'We're working towards consensus candidates,' governors say

PDP Convention: 'We're working towards consensus candidates,' governors say

Police arrest 1,665 rape suspects nationwide in 10 months

Police arrest 1,665 rape suspects nationwide in 10 months

LASUTH performs first laser surgery on kidney stones

LASUTH performs first laser surgery on kidney stones

Ganduje mourns 5 students who died in ghastly accident in Kano

Ganduje mourns 5 students who died in ghastly accident in Kano

Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia

Troops kill Biafra National Guard gunman in Abia

Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Nigeria records 182 additional COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Osinbajo leads prayers against forces of evil, hate, division, injustice

Osinbajo leads prayers against forces of evil, hate, division, injustice

Hushpuppi: IG says he’s yet to receive extradition request for Abba Kyari from FBI

Hushpuppi: IG says he’s yet to receive extradition request for Abba Kyari from FBI

Anambra Election: Police promise to be civil, firm during poll

Anambra Election: Police promise to be civil, firm during poll

Trending

2023: Former House of Rep Speaker says the north rejects zoning because of Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Anambra election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo endorses APC candidate Andy Uba

President Muhammadu Buhari after handing the APC flag to Senator Andy Uba. [Presidency]

Despite Buhari’s warning, IPOB insists Anambra election won’t hold if Nnamdi Kanu isn’t released

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu and President Muhammadu Buhari (Peoples Gazette)

Ifeanyi Ubah warns IPOB election boycott helps no one

Ifeanyi Ubah is the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) [Punch]