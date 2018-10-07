Pulse.ng logo
PDP Convention: We graduated from opposition to ruling party

PDP Convention We graduated from opposition to ruling party in waiting says Secondus

Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Party, gave the verdict in an address at the opening of the PPD 2018 Special National Convention which he also declared open on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants for the 2019 election. play We graduated from opposition to ruling party in waiting says Secondus (Punch)

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has enumerated its success stories in the past years, saying it has graduated from an opposition party in 2015 to a ruling party in waiting in 2018.

Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Party, gave the verdict in an address at the opening of the PDP 2018 Special National Convention which he also declared open on Friday in Port Harcourt.

Secondus, who expressed pleasure in welcoming members from all over Nigeria to Port Harcourt, said that the subject of this year’s national convention was: “Nigerians Take Back Your Country’’.

The party boss also boasted that “today PDP is now in control of the leadership of the National Assembly, adding that “the convention is a crucial stage in PDP’s “ unstoppable march to regain power’’.

He said that the selection of aspirants for the convention was done through Indirect Primaries, adding that the convention would be orderly, fair and transparent.

He said the party was determined to organise a convention that would remain a reference point for other parties

He also recalled that the party gathered in Jos, Plateau, about 20 years ago for a similar convention to herald a new democracy in Nigeria.

Secondus said the party started the Contributory Pension Scheme and reformed the Electoral Process, among others.

Secondus, who said the party members had “Indeed learnt our lessons’’, added that the PDP had “graduated from an opposition party in 2015 to a ruling party in waiting’’ in 2018.

He also assured that the party would  Nigeria’s unity, secure Nigerians, educate our youths, reduce poverty, return Nigeria  to the path of economic growth and run an inclusive government if it wins the presidential poll in 2019.

“The choice you make today will go a long way to rescue our nation from the APC governance,’’ he said.

In his address, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee also assured that the electoral process would be transparent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention which was declared open at about 8.38 p.m, was watched by Prof. Anthonia Sibine, a representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). 

