PDP Convention I’m not sponsored to spy — Aspirant

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Chief Stanley Osifo, has appealed to the party leadership to allow him participate in its forthcoming convention on Saturday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Osifo, during a media briefing on Thursday in Lagos, said that his being the youngest in the race had a huge advantage for the PDP to win the 2019 presidential election.

The 42-year-old aspirant, who hails from Edo State, said that the party was known to obey rule of law, and his candidature was a true test of the Not Too Young to Run Act.

He said that some people had approached him to step down, but he had a vision to drive development of Nigeria which older politicians could not achieve.

The aspirant debunked insinuations that he was being sponsored against the party, describing the allegation as false.

“Three days ago, I had conversation with one of our party leaders who mentioned to me that there are insinuations that I am being sponsored to come to the party to spy or do one thing or the other.

“I have told those who gave me that information that it is not correct; and I want the world and Nigerians to know that the information about being sponsored is not true, not correct; it is baseless, it is unfounded.

“Whoever is propagating such falsehood does not have anything to back it up,” he said.

Osifo said that the PDP is a reputable party with mechanisms, structures and capacity to lead, and appealed to its leadership to verify the truth and not listen to side talk.

He said that although the presidency was zoned to the North, aspirants had not always adhered to the zoning rule since 2003 in the party.

The aspirant said that he decided to join the race because of his passion for the nation, but was willing to support whoever emerges winner of the presidential primary, should he lose.

“I have made my intentions known to the party that I am not withdrawing from the race,” he said.

Osifo called for fair play and equity for all the aspirants in Saturday’s convention.

He said that Nigeria was being run as the poorest economy in spite of enormous resources in the nation.

“When I come on board, I will turn things around for good in Nigeria,” he said.

While fielding questions from journalists, he explained that he loved the PDP so much, but was not at its senatorial and governorship primaries because it was meant for delegates only.

Mr Duru Okadigbo, the Director-General of his campaign team, said that Osifo and his team would be at the convention and should be given a chance to test the aspirant’s popularity.

