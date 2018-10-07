Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

PDP Convention: 5 persons hospitalised due to rush to enter venue

PDP Convention 5 persons hospitalised due to rush to enter venue

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health cases arose from the rush at the entry /exit point of the convention arena. The security personnel had a Herculean task preventing hoodlums from taking advantage of the over crowdedness at venue, to enter into the arena.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
7 things we learnt from opposition party's election play PDP Convention: 5 persons hospitalised due to rush to enter venue (The Cable)

Five persons have been rushed to Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium clinic due to rush for entry into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention venue, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health cases arose from the rush at the entry /exit point of the convention arena. The security personnel had a Herculean task preventing hoodlums from taking advantage of the over crowdedness at venue, to enter into the arena.

The hoodlums unwittingly made things difficult for the genuine delegates to gain entry into the venue and this led to rush every now and then.

Reacting, Dr Malcolm Brisibe, SA to Gov. Siriake Dickson on Public Health and State Emergency who is at the venue with his medical team, said that out of the cases, some were treated at the clinic and discharged.

Brisibe said that the serious ones with complications were referred to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for further medical attention.Brisibe, who declined mentioning how many patients were referred to UPTH,said that his primary function was to take care of Bayelsa delegates.

”I came here (convention) to take care of the Bayelsa delegates but when the health challenges escalates, I opted to assist in the medical sub-committee’s work at the convention.

”Definitely in a gathering like this, there is bound to be casualties because of the presence of people with different health challenges ”But our primary function is to take care of the any health issue of delegates from Bayelsa,” he said.NAN reports that many ambulances were positioned at strategic points at the venue of the convention in case of emergency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 2019 Election See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Riversbullet
2 Saraki There's something fishy going on with PDP's senatorial ticket...bullet
3 PDP Primary Meet the 5 major aspirants fighting for opposition...bullet

Related Articles

Oshiomhole We are set to engage PDP on issue-based campaign - APC National Chairman
2019 Elections President Buhari assures Nigerians he will not disappoint if re-elected
2019 Election Donald Duke emerges SDP Presidential candidate
PDP Presidential Primaries Atiku overtakes Tambuwal, as collation continues
APC Primaries Aisha Buhari questions integrity of party’s election process
APC Primaries Read Buhari's acceptance speech after being elected party's flag-bearer
APC Primaries Buhari becomes party's presidential candidate for 2019, taunts PDP
PDP National Convention Large turnout of delegates at venue in Port Harcourt

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari, while in Plateau state, directed security chiefs in the country to remain vigilant and ensure the protection of lives and property in the country.
2019 Elections EU observer team says APC National Presidential Convention a success
At Nigeria's last nationwide vote in 2015, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of then-president Goodluck Jonathan, pictured in May 2015, charged 22 million naira per nomination form
Jonathan Former President says PDP candidate will be Nigeria’s next president
Gov. Muhammadu Bindow
In Adamawa Bindow wins APC Governorship primary election
The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants for the 2019 election.
PDP Convention We graduated from opposition to ruling party in waiting says Secondus
X
Advertisement