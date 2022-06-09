RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP constitutes National Campaign Council for Ekiti governorship election

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a National Campaign Council for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election, to be chaired by Gov. Seyi Makinde Chairman of Oyo State.

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.
National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The council, according to a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Thursday, has Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia as the Deputy Chairman.

Recommended articles

The party also listed Mr. Adedamola Adegbite as its Administrative Secretary, while other members included Governors Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu among others.

The party added that the date for the inaugural meeting of the council and other details would be announced in due course.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu visits Osinbajo after presidential primary victory

Tinubu visits Osinbajo after presidential primary victory

Hajj 2022: Inaugural flight takes off from Maiduguri with 546 pilgrims

Hajj 2022: Inaugural flight takes off from Maiduguri with 546 pilgrims

FG blames ISWAP for terrorist attack on Owo Church

FG blames ISWAP for terrorist attack on Owo Church

Customs hands over drugs worth N1.4bn to NDLEA in Seme

Customs hands over drugs worth N1.4bn to NDLEA in Seme

PDP constitutes National Campaign Council for Ekiti governorship election

PDP constitutes National Campaign Council for Ekiti governorship election

U.S. condoles with Akeredolu over Owo Church attack

U.S. condoles with Akeredolu over Owo Church attack

Peter Obi urges INEC to speed up voter registration

Peter Obi urges INEC to speed up voter registration

Fayemi receives hero's welcome in Ekiti after APC presidential primary

Fayemi receives hero's welcome in Ekiti after APC presidential primary

Jonathan congratulates Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others for clinching tickets

Jonathan congratulates Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others for clinching tickets

Trending

LIVE UPDATES: APC presidential primary

LIVE UPDATES APC presidential primary

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

APC reportedly drops Bakare, Okorocha, others from presidential race

Bakare, Okorocha, others dropped by APC presidential screening committee.

Produce a consensus candidate before the primary - Buhari charges aspirants

Breaking: Buhari endorses southern candidate for presidency. (ChannelsTV)