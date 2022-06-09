The council, according to a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Thursday, has Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia as the Deputy Chairman.
PDP constitutes National Campaign Council for Ekiti governorship election
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a National Campaign Council for the June 18, 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election, to be chaired by Gov. Seyi Makinde Chairman of Oyo State.
The party also listed Mr. Adedamola Adegbite as its Administrative Secretary, while other members included Governors Nyesom Wike, Udom Emmanuel, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu among others.
The party added that the date for the inaugural meeting of the council and other details would be announced in due course.
