PDP constitutes committee to screen Vice Presidential candidate

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to screen its nominated Vice Presidential Candidate for the 2023 general elections.

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.
National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The party announced this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said the setting up of the Presidential Candidate Screening Committee by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) was in pursuant to Part VI, Paragraph 14 of the Electoral Guidelines of PDP.

According to him, Chief Tom Ikimi will be the Chairman of the Committee, while Dr. Akilu Indabawa would serve as Secretary and Mr Sunday Omobo as Administrative Secretary.

Other members approved to serve on the committee were Capt. Idris Wada, Chief Osita Chidoka, Binta Bello, Chief Mutiat Adedoja, Austin Opara, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Mrs Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chief Chidiebelu Mofus, and Fidelis Tapgun.

Ologunagba said the exercise would hold at PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Thursday at 10 a.m.

NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had warned political parties that its candidate nomination portal for 2023 general elections would automatically shut down at 6 p.m on June 17 for national elections and 6 p.m on July 15 for state elections.

The commission also said presidential and governorship candidates must be accompanied by the names of their running mates (i.e. Vice Presidential and deputy governorship candidates) without which the nomination would be invalid.

